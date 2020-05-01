By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • May 1, 2020 Tweet

Boyer favor focus on agriculture, livability

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Barbara Boyer pictured in downtown McMinnville.

Agricultural activist Barbara Boyer said she intends to be a strong voice for farming, the backbone of Yamhill County’s economy, if elected to the board of commissioners, while working to build bridges of understanding across its many varied communities.

A hay and vegetable farmer who started McMinnville’s Farmers Market nearly 20 years ago, Boyer said she twice considered earlier runs for the position and entered the race this year because the timing was right.

Taking a break from harvesting asparagus for a small vegetable subscription service she operates in addition to the Century Farm she runs with her husband, Boyer said she wants to maintain the county’s livability and vigorous agricultural focus, while examining land use, a contentious issue that divides many.

But first on the agenda, she said, will be helping the county recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just going to be a countywide effort, and I want to be there to help lead that charge,” she said. “We need critical thinkers, creative thinkers. Is there going to be one program that fits everyone? No. But we need programs to fit everyone. … Everyone’s going to have unique needs, and I’d like to help guide them down that path.”

Boyer managed the Farmers Market from its founding in 2001 to 2012, has chaired the Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District board since 2008, and also serves on the State Board of Agriculture, Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board and the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Commission.

She said she would bring residents’ diverse views to the board of commissioners.

“I want to listen to the people and try to meet their needs. I don’t come with a personal agenda,” she said. “I do my best work listening, and I’m going to gather the information and I’m going to ask more questions.

“I’m a poker. I keep poking to get more information and make the most educated decision I can.”

Boyer, 54, and her husband Tom currently farm some 525 acres for their Gourmet Hay farm, which she said has 450 customers within a 50-mile radius, and are in the process of downsizing to just the 400 acres they own.

At A Glance Name: Barbara Boyer, 54, of McMinnville.



Education: University of Connecticut, bachelor’s degree in plant science.



Occupation: Hay and vegetable farmer in McMinnville.



Government Experience: Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District since 2004, chair since 2008; Oregon Soil and Water Conservation Commission since 2011, chair since 2012; Oregon Board of Agriculture since 2012; Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board since 2018; SEDCOR Yamhill County Economic Advisory Council since 2019.



Community Involvement: Founded McMinnville Farmers Market in 2001.



On the Issues: Opposes Cap & Trade; supports Yamhelis Westsider Trail.



Potential Pet Project:: County park system.



Endorsements:: Outgoing commissioner Rick Olson; commissioner Casey Kulla; Oregon Working Families Party, Yamhill County Employee Association.



Campaign Finance: $21,444 as of April 28. Biggest donors: Ken Wright Cellars, $2,500; Willamette Valley Vineyards, $2,000; John and Katherine Zelko, $500 each; Susan Sokol Blosser, $500; Ronni Lacroute, $500; Rick and Candy Olson, $200 and $300 respectively.



Family: Husband, Tom.



Quote: “I keep poking to get more information and make the most educated decision I can.”





Tom is currently recovering from surgery for oral cancer and undergoing radiation treatment for the next several weeks.

“His prognosis is awesome; he’s doing amazing,” she said.

Boyer said she supports Oregon’s land use laws, saying the state has “the strictest in the United States, and they’re working. ... It’s not so restrictive because there are conditional use permits allowed.”

She acknowledged how obtaining conditional use permits and urban growth boundary expansion approval is “a process that people don’t want to go through,” adding, “agriculture is our backbone in Yamhill County and that is why people are moving here; that culture, that living space.”

She said she intends to ensure cities are “being thoughtful in our expansions,” saying “we’ve got land use laws for a reason.”

Boyer said the county also should investigate adopting a home rule charter, allowing it to enlarge the board of commissioners. Boyer was on a committee that worked to hold “listening sessions” around the county about a proposal to expand the county commissioners board to five members. After learning the county first must enact its own charter, the group began organizing listening sessions around the county about that idea.

“I’d like to see the county put a home rule charter committee together,” Boyer said. “It’s the power of the local county to set their own system of self-government without receiving a charter from the state. I think that is a really exciting opportunity for this county.”

Counties in Oregon may operate under “general law,” with the powers granted them by state law, or under a “home rule” charter, which allows them greater latitude. Under state law, counties are permitted three paid elected commissioners and five other paid elective offices: sheriff, clerk, treasurer, assessor and surveyor. Counties desiring a different structure must first adopt a home rule charter.

Boyer said she’d also examine some of the ways the county uses its land, and organizes its transportation.

“We have the lowest land base for county parks in the state of Oregon; I would like to study a county park regional plan,” she said.

“I would like to explore a regional transportation plan. Going through that whole process in Carlton really opened my eyes. I think we need to look at it regionally. Going through that process piecemeal, I think we could really alienate some of our small towns,” she said.

Boyer had raised more than $21,000 for her campaign by the end of April, with the largest cash donations from Ken Wright Cellars in Carlton, $5,000; and from Willamette Valley Vineyards, the Turner-based winery with a McMinnville tasting room, $2,000. Her campaign finance report includes dozens of small contributions, including Ronni LaCroute of Willakenzie Estate, who patronizes the arts, for $500; and David and Cathy Haugeberg, for $250 each.

She said she’s proud that “98% of the money” she has raised is coming from within Yamhill County as “that’s who I’m representing.”

Boyer has been endorsed by outgoing Commissioner Rick Olson, who contributed $200 to her campaign along with his wife, Candy, who contributed $300, and Commissioner Casey Kulla, who, like Boyer, is also a farmer. Kulla’s wife contributed $240 of “in-kind” services to Boyer.

Boyer has also been endorsed by the Oregon Working Families Party and the Yamhill County Employee Association.

She opposes the cap-and-trade bill that would make fossil fuels more expensive in a bid to reduce global warming, supports construction of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail, the former train track that goes through farmland, and says the Second Amendment is not threatened.

She said she considers herself a “fiscally concerned” independent aligned with neither Kulla nor Commissioner Mary Starrett.

“I stand up when standing up needs to be had,” she said. “I believe in science.”

Boyer said she considered running for office about eight or nine years ago, encouraged by then-commissioner Mary Stern and former Sheriff Lee Vasquez.

At the time, she’d recently been invited to join the governor’s state board of agriculture, and said she didn’t feel she could do justice to both.

Four years ago, when the opportunity arose, Boyer was chairing the county Soil and Water Conservation District board, which was “in the middle” of a proposal by the Nature Conservancy for Soil & Water to buy two pieces of property the Nature Conservancy held in trust: the Gahr farm and a location in Gopher Valley. It was an important project requiring her full attention, she said.

“We are the first conservation district in the U.S. that the Nature Conservancy has chosen to divest property to,” she said. “That was an honor we did not take lightly.”

For 18 months, every other Tuesday, Boyer said, she and Larry Ojua, the district’s executive director, developed the process with the Nature Conservancy. “It was wonderful. I learned a lot and I’m glad I took the time the county deserves,” she said.

Prevented from campaigning door-to-door, Boyer said she’s been campaigning via social media.

“You know, it’s been really fun. I like it,” she said. “I have a Zoom listening session every Tuesday night from 5 to 6 p.m.”

She maintains the sessions on Facebook, she said, so residents who missed one can watch later.

She addresses the county’s needs, like a review of its occupancy of downtown buildings, whether they are making the best use of the space, and continuing Olson’s work of establishing a “more user friendly” county budget.

“We did change our budget at the conservation district to make it more understandable to the everyday reader and I would like to do the same with the county budget,” she said.