Fireworks planned in Dayton

News-Register file photo##Dayton community members turn out for the town’s first fireworks display last year, a 10-minute show that exploded a variety of pyrotechnics behind the Dayton Elementary School building .

Local residents gather in Blockhouse Park each Friday evening during the summer for activities, music and food. The July 4 edition will feature music by the Second Winds Community Band from 6:30 to 8 p.m., while other activities, such as a car show, will start at 5:30.,

The Dayton Community Development Association hosts Friday Nights.

The fireworks show is planned by the Dayton Fireworks Committee, the city and VFW. It will start about 10 p.m., with fireworks set off from the field behind the post office and grade school and visible from all over town.

Some local businesses will have special hours Friday evening, as well.

Fireworks also are scheduled in Willamina to top off the Willamina Old-Fashioned Fourth of July event, and at the end of rodeo shows in St. Paul.