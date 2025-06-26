By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Friends of killed pedestrian request safety enhancements

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

GRM

After all our useless interventions in the past we hope that this time something will happen.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable