Steven Lowell Kennedy 1986 - 2025

Steven Lowell Kennedy passed away June 21, 2025, leaving behind a family forever changed by the loss of a beloved son, father, brother, and friend. He was 38 years old. Born in 1986 just minutes before Thanksgiving Day, Steven arrived into a family of daughters and was cherished from the very start. With striking red hair and warm brown eyes, he quickly captured the hearts of those around him. His childhood was marked by laughter, adventure, and an unwavering bond with his big sisters, who lovingly embraced G.I. Joes and backyard missions to keep up with their spirited little brother.



As he grew, Steven became a handsome, charismatic young man, known for his quick wit, infectious charm, and a quiet strength that defined his place in the world. He was the kind of person who said “yes” to life—always up for a haunted house, a submarine tour, or walking miles through Disney World just to be part of the fun. He was loyal, kind-hearted, and deeply connected to those he loved.



Steven faced life’s challenges with courage, but not without struggle. He loved deeply: his family, his children, his friends, and carried that love quietly but powerfully. Addiction, a cruel and relentless disease, brought him battles often invisible to the outside world. He fought with all his strength, for as long as he could.



Steven is survived by his beloved son, Damian L. Kennedy of Missouri; his stepchild, Phoenix Alopex of Seattle; his sister, Jodi L. Robinson of Edgewater, Colorado; his brother, Patrick M.K. Morter of Round Rock, Texas; his mother, Debra Morter of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; and many loving extended family members in Oregon. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lowell W. and Lois M. Kennedy; his sister, Kelly J. Robinson; and his uncle, Michael W. Kennedy.



Steven will be laid to rest in the family plot in Falls City, Nebraska. Per the family’s wishes, no formal service will be held.



The world has lost a good man—one who was generous, loving, and deeply human. Steven’s family takes comfort in knowing he is finally at peace. He tried so very hard, and he will be forever remembered for his heart, his humor, and the love he gave so freely.



Rest in peace, Steven. You are deeply missed and forever loved.