Michael William White 1960 - 2025

Michael “Mike” William White passed away September 10, 2025, with his family by his side. He was 65 years old. He was born May 22, 1960, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Bill White and Alita Richards Austad.

Mike spent most of his life residing in Yamhill County. He attended Dayton and Amity high schools. Mike lived out his life residing in Fircrest Senior Living, where he was a beloved member of their community.

Mike enjoyed the outdoors, where he loved to hunt and fish. He found great pleasure in gardening and landscaping where he could get his hands dirty. Mike was always known for loving the birds, and he could tell you the name of every local species by the beautiful sounds they would make. Mike also took pleasure in writing, poetry, and journaling. He loved to participate in sports and could be found competing in the local Special Olympics' programs as a young man. Mike would spend his holidays with his family and was known for being the “Big Eater." His family knew he was the king of the table. He will be missed dearly.

Mike is survived by his children, Melissa and Joshua; mother, Alita Richards Austad; brothers, Greg White (Misti), and Jason White (Denise); sister, Christina Pena; as well as one grandchild; and 10 nieces and nephews.

A public graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Amity Pioneer Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, September 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

