By News-Register staff • 

DEQ issues $1 million civil penalty against Sheridan wood treater

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Otis

So they also dumped millions of pounds of toxic crap at Riverbend? That now-closed landfill is right on the same river it was already dumping into. That's just great. I've never even seen a fish rise on that part of the river. I fear it may be decades before anything gets better. Mac Parks and rec needs to post more signs telling folks to stay out of that water.

ALLCAPS

S H U T T H E M D O W N. D E Q A L S O .

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable