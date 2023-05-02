David McLeod 1962 - 2025

Please gather with us as we say farewell to our beloved David McLeod.

We are coming together to reflect on the beautiful memories we have of David and the incredible impact he had on us all. This will be a time for his family and friends to share stories, remember the good times, and give him a heartfelt farewell.



The gathering will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Beulah Park, 405 East Third St., Yamhill, Oregon, 97148.



Your presence would mean the world to us as we celebrate David's life.