Government Calendar

Listed are meetings involving city government, county government and school district agencies in Yamhill County.

FIRST MONDAY

Dayton City Council: 6:30 p.m., city hall annex, 408 Ferry St., 503-864-2221.

Newberg City Council: 6 p.m. work session, 7 p.m. business, Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-537-1283, www.newbergoregon.gov/meetings.

FIRST TUESDAY

Carlton City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 191 E. Main St., 503-852-7575.

Dundee City Council: 7 p.m., fire hall 801 Highway 99W, 503-538-3922.

FIRST WEDNESDAY

Amity City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 109 Maddox Ave., 503-835-3711.

FIRST THURSDAY

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501.

Yamhill Fire Protection District: 7 p.m., fire hall, 275 S. Olive St., 503-662-3511.

Yamhill County Planning Commission: 7 p.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7516.

SECOND MONDAY

Dayton Fire Board: 7 p.m., new fire hall, 500 Seventh St., 503-864-3558.

McMinnville School Board: 6:30 p.m., via Zoom / administration building, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue, 503-565-4000.

Newberg Traffic Safety Commission: 7 p.m., via Zoom / Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-537-1221.

Yamhill-Carlton School Board: 7 p.m., District Office, 120 N. Larch Place, Yamhill, 503-852-6980.

Willamina School Board: 7 p.m., virtual meeting / elementary/high school library, 1100 N.E. Oaken Hills Drive, 503-876-4525.

SECOND TUESDAY

Amity Fire Board: 8 p.m., fire hall, 700 S. Trade St., 503-835-2311.

Carlton Fire District: 7 p.m., fire hall, 343 W. Roosevelt St., Carlton, 971-241-7741.

Dayton School Board: 7 p.m., via Zoom / district board room, 780 Ferry St., 503-864-2215.

McMinnville City Council: 6 p.m. work session, in-person at Kent Taylor Civic Center, Second and Northeast Baker Street or by Zoom; visit mcminnville.gov/city council for access information, or call Zoom 1-253-215-8782, ID: 879 7443 2517 to listen to meeting.

Willamina City Council: 6 p.m., West Valley Fire District Hall, 825 N.E. Main St. Information: 503-876-2242.

Yamhill Fire Protection District: 7:30 p.m., fire hall, 275 S. Olive St., 503-662-4653.

SECOND WEDNESDAY

Amity School Board: 6:00 p.m., virtual meeting / school district offices, 807 Trade St., 503-835-2171.

Yamhill City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 115 E. First St., 503-662-3511.

Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 7:30 a.m., Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 SW Durham Lane, McMinnville, 503-472-1474, ext. 5.

SECOND THURSDAY

Lafayette City Council: 6:30 p.m., city hall, 486 Third St., 503-864-2451.

Newberg Planning Commission: 7 p.m., public safety building, 401 E. Third St., Newberg. 503-554-7788.

Sheridan AllPrep Academy: 6 p.m. 339 N.W. Sherman St. 503-890-8938.

Sheridan Fire Board: 6:30 p.m. 230 S.W. Mill St. 503-843-2467.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501.

Yamhill County Fair Board: 5 p.m., show office in the fairgrounds arena, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. 503-434-7524.

Yamhill County Road Improvement Advisory Committee: 6 p.m., conference room, Public Works Building, 2060 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville, 503-434-7515.

YCOM Executive Board: 3 p.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-474-4946, harlanc@co.yamhill.or.us.

THIRD MONDAY

Carlton Planning Commission: 7 p.m., city hall, 191 E. Main St., 503-852-7575.

Newberg City Council: 6 p.m., work session, 7 p.m. business session; Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-537-1283, www.newbergoregon.gov/meetings.

Sheridan City Council: 7 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 120 S.W. Mill St., 503-843-2347.

THIRD TUESDAY

Dundee City Council: 7 p.m., city hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St., 503-538-3922.

McMinnville Water & Light Commission: 5 p.m., Water & Light Office, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane, 503-472-6158.

Yamhill Regional Water Authority Commission: 10 a.m., Water & Light Office, 855 N.E. Marsh Lane, 503-472-6919, ext. 5.

THIRD WEDNESDAY

Dundee Planning Commission: 7 p.m., city hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St., 503-538-3922.

Lafayette Fire Department: 7 p.m., fire hall, 486 Third St., 503-864-2451.

Sheridan School Board: 6 p.m., school district office, 435 S. Bridge St., 503-843-2433.

Yamhill County Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 4 p.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7516.

Yamhill County Parks Board: 5:30 p.m., Yamhill County Public Works Building, 2060 Lafayette Ave., McMinnville, 503-434-7513, ext. 4520 or www.co.yamhill.or.us/parks.

THIRD THURSDAY

Lafayette Planning Commission: 7 p.m., city hall, 486 Third St., 503-864-2451.

McMinnville Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m., civic hall, 200 N.E. Second St., 503-434-7311.

Newberg Library Board: 7 p.m. Newberg Public Library, 503 E. Hancock St., 503-537-1256.

Newberg Planning Commission: 7:30 p.m., Public Safety Building, 401 E. Third St., 503-538-9421.

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501.

FOURTH MONDAY

McMinnville School Board: 6:30 p.m., administration building, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave., 503-565-4000.

FOURTH TUESDAY

Housing Authority of Yamhill County: 6 p.m., conference call/HAYC office, 135 N. E. Dunn Place, McMinnville, 503-434-6571.

McMinnville City Council: 6 p.m. work session, in-person at Kent Taylor Civic Center, Second and Northeast Baker Street or by Zoom; visit mcminnville.gov/city council for access information, or call Zoom 1-253-215-8782, ID: 879 7443 2517 to listen to meeting.

FOURTH THURSDAY

Yamhill County Board of Commissioners: 10 a.m., Room 32, county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St., McMinnville, 503-434-7501.