County fair and rodeo draws big crowds

Bigfootlives
Long past time for a new fairgrounds. A new facility with parking and an amphitheater could host concerts all summer long. I think the concerts were the game changer that started the growth. I showed at the fair when I was in high school in the mid 80’s and the concerts were bad and the attendance showed.
Great job once again!