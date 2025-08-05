Several alternative visions proposed for Alpine project

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Bigfootlives
The third option deviated from the city’s listed desires for the project and proposed a partnership with Linfield University involving a land swap…..
….The deal would have transferred the Alpine property to Linfield for the expansion of its wine stewardship, tourism and production programs; in exchange, the city would receive up to 80 acres of Linfield property that could be used to construct affordable housing.
So let’s not bury the lead. Linfield was going to build the wine-topia development, probably with no spending limits, with likely direction from area wineries working with the Liinfield program, and the city would have received up to 80 acres for low income housing development…. And they chose to give the other company the taxpayers $4.5 million dollar property…?
This was never about affordable housing, the city could care less. This was about egos in city hall building their dream on our dime.
Is the NR going to ask for an interview about this? Start with Heather Richards and ask to interview Remi Drabkin. This should have been the headline, not buried in the last paragraph or two.
Doesn’t this seem like a huge slap in the face to everyone who has felt like the city has screwed them over? Does to me.