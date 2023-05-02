Jack Ward Logsdon 1957 - 2025

Jack Logsdon was born July 19, 1957, in Pasco, Washington. A lifelong resident of McMinnville, Oregon, he lost his battle with cancer on June 20, 2025, at the age of only 67. He was surround by a loving family who deeply cared for him, as he did for them.

Jack worked for JAE in Tualatin for 20 years. Jack’s joy in life was spending all his spare time with his children and grandchildren, all of whom were the love of his life.

He is survived by his son, Chris; daughters, Tara and Anna; his wife, Roseanna, and her children; Peggy Travis, his best friend, and her two sons he loved as his own; all his grandchildren; his sister, Lynne; and brother, Bruce. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony; parents, John and Verna; and two brothers, David and Terry.

There is a Celebration of Life planned for family and friends from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 15837 N.W. Baker Creek Rd., McMinnville, Oregon.