Twila June Duckett 1930 - 2025

Twila June Duckett died peacefully at home on November 13, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 95. She was born September 27, 1930, to Andrew and Lola Pounds in Smith Center, Kansas, and moved to McMinnville in 1935.



She graduated from McMinnville High School and attended Linfield College, where she met WW II veteran Ishmael "Ish" Duckett. They married December 15, 1950, and celebrated 68 years together.



Ish and Twila started Ish Duckett Janitorial as a part-time nighttime side job and built it into a building maintenance and carpet cleaning company with six offices in northwest Oregon. In the 1970s, they both earned real estate licenses and, with son Terry, started Duckett Realty in 1981.



Twila was treasurer for her church, active in the Lions Club Auxiliary, a board member for the Yamhill County March of Dimes, and served on many committees for the Yamhill County Realtors' Association. In 1996, she was named Realtor of the Year.



Twila was predeceased by husband, Ish; and son, Barry. She is survived by her sisters, Glenna Jo Laird and Donnita Nelson; brother, Arlen Pounds; son, Terry Duckett; daughters, Paula Hamlin (Bill), and Devri Reynolds (Vern); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She will be missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 1951 N.W. Meadows Drive in McMinnville.