Joseph "Joe" Andre Loiselle 1984 - 2025

Joseph “Joe” Andre Loiselle, 41, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away November 19, 2025.

Born and raised in McMinnville, Joe lived a life of adventure, laughter, and fierce love for family and the wide-open spaces that shaped him. Montana held his heart; he treasured every trip there to visit his mother and spend time under its Big Sky with aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A proud Oregon Army National Guard veteran, Joe’s first deployment was providing relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He later specialized in artillery, rose to Sergeant and platoon leader, and served multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq—leading critical missions and bringing every soldier home safely. His precision, discipline, and leadership defined him.

That same spirit of service led him to volunteer as a firefighter for Amity and Sheridan fire districts for over three years. He also generously volunteered his time as a director on the Yamhill County Rodeo Committee from 2022 until his passing, always ready to help and mentor young riders behind the chutes.

Above all, Joe was a devoted father to Aisly, Landon, and Brinley Loiselle—pouring joy into dirt bikes, hunting, cooking incredible meals, and keeping everything spotless. An avid outdoorsman and master in the kitchen, he found happiness in simple things shared with those he loved.

Joe is survived by his children, Aisly, Landon, and Brinley; mother, Debra (Judisch) Loiselle; father, Andre Loiselle; sisters, Stephanie Godfrey and Jamie Loiselle; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; his "second dad” and mentor, Gary Huggins; best friend, Wade Pankey; countless friends, brother and sister firefighters, and his extended rodeo family.

Though gone far too soon, Joe’s wild, warm, fiercely loyal spirit will forever ride the Montana winds.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, January 3, 2026, Yamhill County Fairgrounds, McMinnville, Oregon. A second Celebration of Life and interment will be held in Montana, summer 2026 (date to be determined).

Rest easy, Joe. You are home.