Bond deserves another go with centerpiece retained

Comments
Northof60
With such an even split among the voters, perhaps the first place to start to finding out why there were so many of us voting "No" ... I think many of us are past the "family" stages of our lives and quite concerned about the economic climate both locally and nationally. We are very likely facing a recession and it won't be pretty. Having lived through several of those, I can attest to how bad they are with job losses, housing challenges, etc. Now isn't the time to take any chances regarding our own financial situation. We do already pay rather healthy property taxes and aren't too keen on adding yet more debt obligations.
And don't forget, approximately 1/2 of the residents in McMinnville are renters, not owners. So they never see (or even think about) a property tax bill. The owners of those properties, on the other hand, do see those bills and are paying them along with their own personal residence. That's a heavy lift, as the financial obligation is not really shared equally. We can only increase monthly rent so much, before it becomes completely unaffordable.
So, back to the drawing board with a more simplified solution. If folks are truly, truly demanding new construction the perhaps seeking philanthropic support is an additional or better option.
NJINILNCCAOR
I think most are happy with a McMinnville just the way it is. We don’t want to be a fancy upscale community, and certainly don’t want to be Oregon’s Napa Valley. We’re tired of California’s impact on us. No desire to be a Beaverton or any of the other sprawling messes between here and Portland.
Beautiful buildings don’t impress us.
What does impress is greenery, vistas, rolling hills, and a calm, easy going environment to enjoy.
Parks. Not monuments.