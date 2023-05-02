Stanley F. de Stwolinski 1930 - 2026

Stan de Stwolinski passed away peacefully on March 15, 2026, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Stan was born April 13, 1930, to Irene and Ferdinand "Burge" de Stwolinski in Ashton, Idaho.

In 1948, he graduated from Ashton High School, and then the Idaho Falls Business College in 1949. In August of 1950, the Idaho National Guard, the 116th Engineer Combat Battalion was activated and sent to Korea. Stan was the First Sergeant of Company C, then in 1951

promoted to S-2 operations sergeant at Battalion Headquarters.

Upon his return from the service, he returned to Idaho State College in Pocatello, Idaho, where he married the love of his life, Virginia May Roscoe in December of 1952. Virginia graduated in 1953 with a degree in Elementary Education, and Stan graduated in 1955 with a degree in Business. Upon graduation, Stan accepted a position as a sales representative with Crown Zellerbach Corp., serving in San Francisco, Chicago, and St. Louis.

In 1965, Stan moved the family to Sebastopol, California, and started his own firm, Carriage House Realty, Inc. He continued in real estate in Oregon and Nevada until retirement in 2009, then moved to Oregon to be close to family.

In the fall of 2010, he formed the Band of Brothers, which fosters friendship for veterans from all the services. He was instrumental in forming another branch in Newberg and Hillsboro. Helping his brother and sister veterans connect was one of his passions. Stan was also a docent at the Evergreen Museum, giving tours of the Spruce Goose and the Aviation building. He formed many strong relationships with the crew there.

Stan was active in the service of visiting the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon on a weekly basis, which included three other veterans and Lucy, the big therapy dog.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia. He is survived by his four children, Karen

Burgardt, Diane Herzer, Mark von Stwolinski, and Linda Morris; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Stan's Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Donations may be made in Stan's name to Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon, Oregon.