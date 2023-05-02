Judith "Judie" Teresa Folgate 1943 - 2026

Judith “Judie” Teresa Folgate passed away peacefully on April 27, 2026, in Newberg, Oregon. She was 82. Born July 15, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, she was the eldest daughter of Roger and Mildred Watt. Judie spent her childhood in Grants Pass, Oregon, growing up in a lively, close-knit family as one of seven children. She met Jules Folgate at Pacific University, beginning a love story that would span 61 years of marriage. Together, they built a life marked by devotion, resilience, and adventure.

As a Navy family, they made homes in Pensacola, Coronado, Kauai, and Merlin before eventually putting down roots in McMinnville, Oregon in the late 1980s. In the early years of raising their family, Judie devoted herself to being a homemaker, pouring her energy and love into creating a steady, nurturing home. That foundation—of care, consistency, and deep love—would shape her family for generations. Judie was, at her core, a woman of conviction and quiet force—fiercely independent, deeply thoughtful, and wholly herself. She loved deeply and without reservation, and those fortunate enough to be in her orbit knew what it meant to be truly seen, known, and cherished.

Her life’s work found its truest expression in her devotion to libraries and literacy. For 18 years, she served at the McMinnville Public Library, followed by 14 more years as a volunteer on the board of Friends of the Library. She believed access to books was not a luxury but a right—and she lived that belief with steady, unwavering commitment. Her impact will be felt for generations in the readers she encouraged and the community she helped strengthen. Judie found joy in beauty, curiosity, and connection. She was an avid reader and a lover of the arts, a thoughtful gardener, and an exceptional cook who gathered people around her table with ease. She had a deep love for travel, especially to the places that stirred her imagination and heart—Paris, with its elegance and energy, Scotland, with its history and soul and, above all, Kauai, whose warmth, beauty, and rhythm she returned to again and again. It was her favorite place, one that brought her both joy and peace. She and Jules raised four sons, and Judie was immensely proud of the family they built together. As a grandmother to nine, she was engaged, attentive, and deeply invested in their lives—showing up for games, milestones, and everyday moments alike. She didn’t just love her family; she championed them. Her friendships were lasting and meaningful, including a cherished book group she was part of for more than 30 years—a reflection of her loyalty, intellect, and love of shared ideas.

Judie is survived by her beloved husband, Jules; her children, Mike (Idella), Jim (Marian), Chris (Julie), and Peter (Kim); her grandchildren, Katie and Bradley, Kevin, Josh, and Jordan, Martin and Lily, and Jacob and Benjamin; and her siblings, Nick Watt, Bob Watt, Nancy Hobson, and Kathy “KC” McAuley. She is also survived by a loving extended family, including her brother-in-law, Henry “Hank” Folgate. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Tom and Tim Watt, in addition to her sisters-in-law, Teresa Folgate, and LaVonne Watt; and her brother-in-law, Randy Hobson. Judie leaves behind a legacy not only of love, but of presence—of showing up, of standing firm in what matters, and of making others feel they belonged. She lived a full and beautiful life, and her absence will be deeply felt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. June 27, 2026, at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville, Oregon. In honor of Judie’s lifelong passion for reading and equitable access to books, the family invites you to get a library card and check out a book. Donations may also be made in her name to the Friends of the McMinnville Library, 225 N.W. Adams Street, McMinnville, OR 97128, https://www.friendsmaclibrary.org/, supporting programs that continue her work in the community. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.