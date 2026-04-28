YCSO reports three dead from fentanyl overdoses

Three Yamhill County residents overdosed and were pronounced dead on April 20 in Newberg, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tuesday media release.

At about 4:20 p.m. on April 20, Yamhill County dispatch received a 911 call reporting multiple overdoses in the 22000 block of Northeast Dopp Road in Newberg.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and YCSO deputies responded to the scene.

“Evidence indicated that all three individuals had been exposed to suspected fentanyl,” YCSO stated. “Investigators from the Yamhill County Street Crimes & Narcotics team and the Yamhill County Special Investigations Unit were requested to assist with the scene and the ongoing investigation.”

The victims were identified as Timothy Dean Crisman, 28, of McMinnville and Newberg residents Roberto Refugio Hernandez, 35, and Virginia Ann Rarick, 56.

All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Drug overdoses continue to be one of the most significant public safety threats we face in Yamhill County,” Sheriff Sam Elliott said.

He said fentanyl still poses a serious threat and even a few grains of the substance can be fatal, often without the user realizing they are ingesting it.

Yamhill County Health and Human Services offers walk-in access to drug screening assessments to determine treatment options. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Deflection Program in Yamhill County through any First Responder.

Email YCBH@yamhillcounty.gov for information or call the Deflection Navigator at 971-901-1916.”

The Sheriff’s Office urges residents to act immediately if they suspect someone overdosing:

• Call 911 right away

• Look for signs such as slowed or stopped breathing, unresponsiveness, or pale, clammy skin.

• Keep naloxone (Narcan) accessible, it can reverse opioid overdoes and is widely available.

• Encourage those struggling with addiction to seek help, local treatment and support services are available.

This incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office’s SCAN team without delay.

Tips may be submitted to drugtips@yamhillcounty.gov.