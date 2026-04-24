April 24, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: April 24, 2026

Fiscal conservatism

As the May 19 election approaches, I again review my choices.

I collected signatures to get Measure 120 on the ballot, and it is an easy NO on higher gas taxes and fees. We are already $1 a gallon over states to the east, thanks to Oregon requirements, and need no more.

Kit Johnston for county commissioner in Position 1 is an easy YES for me. His first term in office has shown he is a fiscal conservative who’s serving us well. His strong work ethic, contact with local communities and desire to serve gives him my vote for a second term.

Jason Fields for commissioner in Position 3 is also a YES. While I don’t personally know him as well, his positions fall in line with the fiscal conservatism that has allowed Yamhill County to be unique rather than become an extension of Portland. I especially like his support of youth career training and his effort to visit thousands of voters door-to-door here in Yamhill County to listen and get input.

I must admit it concerns me that their opponents are advertising together as a team. If they both won, they would control the county commission.

It’s not a great idea in my mind for that to be the case. I like to see my commissioners in action, not just hear their promises.

No on Measure 120, yes on Kit Johnston and Jason Fields. Let’s vote with knowledge and care.

Dennis Goecks

McMinnville

Doesn’t pencil out

The plan put forth by Jason Fields, to fund parks, dog control, and stronger revenue reserves without raising a single new tax, is pretty incredible — or rather, non-credible. While we all grow tired of ever increasing tax burdens, the solution is not schemes meant to replace taxes.

Fields suggests selling the Yamhill County Fairgrounds and using the revenue to build an amphitheater — one he claims would generate revenue capable of funding services without the need for a county lodging tax.

I’m a big proponent of publicly owned amenities, as well as the idea that a public corporation can contribute to public coffers. I imagine that when thinking about this, Fields looked to success stories like Red Rocks or Orion.

However, to be successful, amphitheaters typically require infusion of money from other sources, such as broader transient and lodging taxes. In fact, the Orion has still yet to turn a profit without additional tax revenue.

Fields underestimates the administrative overhead and the high chance for such an entity to run at a loss for several years while it builds reputation and capital.

Producing concerts isn’t easy. Large-show experiences, the kind capable of attracting tourists, would require a whole company of people with a high level of administrative capacity, which would eat profits.

In the end, Jason Fields’ plan, while attractive on the surface, can’t generate meaningful revenue for our county, especially without a transient lodging tax. The whole thing is populism without pragmatism, meant to attract voters scared of taxes without proposing anything of substance.

If Mr. Fields was serious about county coffers, he’d be looking for ways to best capture revenue from visiting tourists and looking to use things like amphitheater development to help expand the take. I fear this is just another in a growing list of ideas proposed by leaders in our county to sell off public lands, depriving future generations.

Richard Smith

McMinnville

New Gilded Age

American Oligarchs (aka billionaires) just reaped one of the greatest wealth transfers in history, thanks to President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. According to the Congressional Budget Office, this legislation will add trillions to the national debt as a result.

The wealthiest Americans don’t pay their fair share of taxes.

Forbes reports U.S. billionaires saw their fortunes balloon by $1.5 trillion in 2025, yet many pay an effective tax rate under 4%. In the 1950s, the top marginal tax rate was 91%.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that nearly 90 Fortune 500 companies paid no federal taxes in 2025. Some even received billions in rebates, despite earning substantial pre-tax income.

From 1952 to 1963, the top corporate tax rate was 52%, more than double today’s top rate of 21%.

On April 1, President Trump stated “It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare” because “We’re fighting wars.” In Trump’s world, the richest nation on earth cannot afford to care for the our elderly, our sick or our little children as he proposes a record $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget -- a 44% increase.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden’s proposed Billionaires Income Tax aims to address these inequities, potentially generating $550 billion over a decade for Social Security, Medicare and daycare. Yet it has no chance of passing in a Republican Congress.

Demand tax reform for a more equitable and just society. Stop endless wars.

Peter Enticknap

McMinnville

I am writing to express my strong support for Jason Fields for Yamhill County commissioner Position 3.

As a commissioner, Jason would bring a thoughtful, steady presence to some of the most challenging decisions facing Yamhill County.

He approaches issues with preparation, transparency and genuine willingness to listen.

Whether the topic is land use, public service or long-term planning, Jason consistently shows respect for both the process and the people impacted by it. What I appreciate most about Jason’s leadership is his commitment to finding solutions that do not place unnecessary financial strain on Yamhill County residents, ensuring that decisions are balanced and considerate.

He takes the time to engage with residents, hear concerns directly and weigh different perspectives before moving forward. That kind of approach builds trust and leads to better decisions for the county as a whole.

Jason understands that local government is about responsibility, collaboration and stewardship of shared resources.

His experience on the Yamhill County Budget Committee and Chehalem Park and Recreation District Board demonstrate he is a leader with strong critical thinking skills. He sets a positive example of public service.

I am confident Jason Fields will bring diligence, open communication and a collaborative spirit to the board of commissioners. As the community evaluates candidates, I appreciate the opportunity to share my endorsement of Jason and my belief in his readiness to serve Yamhill County with integrity and vision.

Danna Kemp

Newberg

Looking both ways

As walkers, joggers and cyclists emerge with the spring weather, it’s time to remind drivers to look right when turning right, not just left at oncoming traffic.

We shouldn’t have to remind drivers to look in the direction in which they are propelling their vehicle., but I’ve nearly been struck multiple times while on foot by drivers looking the other way.

Thanks for keeping your neighbors alive.

Christine Bader

McMinnville

No credit due

What hogwash!

Position 1 incumbent Kit Johnston claims the he and fellow conservative commissioners deserve credit for not increasing Yamhill County’s property tax rate over the past 30 years. The truth is that Yamhill County’s tax rate has remained steady over 30-plus years due to Measures 5 and 50 in the 1990s — not by any action of Kit Johnston or any other commissioner.

During Johnston’s term in office there has been a steady decrease in the budgets of critical county departments such as the Sheriff’s Office and Health and Human Services. A significant part of the cutbacks has been Johnston?s attitude towards grants.

Grant money typically comes from the federal government. We all send tax money to Washington, some of it can come back as grants for such things as law enforcement and healthcare.

But what did Johnston do? He fired the grantwriter!

The solution of Johnston and Position 3 candidate Jason Fields to the county budget is an amphitheater. They theorize without evidence that an amphitheater would somehow pay for itself and generate money for the county budget. They have not given any cost estimates, income projections or any data showing how this would happen.

I agree that an amphitheater would bring more visitors to our county. But they both oppose a transient lodging tax, which is the one place where the amphitheater would actually generate guaranteed revenue.

Stay overnight in Deschutes County, Lane County, Lincoln County, Tillamook County (I could go on) and you’ll pay a county TLT. But come down from Portland and stay in a bed and breakfast in rural Yamhill County, and you will not pay a TLT.

A new law which goes into effect next January provides that 50% of money from a TLT can go to the county’s general fund. That money can be spent on public safety and health.

John Linder and Position 3 candidate Neyssa Hayes believe the county should go after grants and bring more of our federal tax money home.

They both believe that visitors to our county should pay a transient lodging tax to help fund critical county responsibilities. Your taxes would not go up, but the county will have more money for to serve our community.

Please join me in voting for John and Neyssa.

Jerry Hart

McMinnville

Taxing politicians

Johnston and Fields are taxing you.

Yes, you read that correctly. Kit Johnston and Jason Fields are taxing YOU.

Yamhill County residents pay considerable state and federal taxes every year. Every yearm we have the opportunity to bring those hard earned tax dollars back to work for us.

The current board of commissioners majority Kit Johnston and Mary Starrett, specifically — chose to fire the grantwriter who was responsible for securing those tax dollars. Those are YOUR tax dollars that Kit and Mary have allowed the state and federal government to keep.

Kit Johnston does not want to impose a transient lodging tax. He claims to be against ALL taxation. But YOU do NOT pay the transient lodging tax. VISITORS pay that tax.

Jason Fields, candidate to replace Starrett, wants to build an amphitheater, claiming it will generate income for the county.

An amphitheater would bring visitors to Yamhill County. Those visitors would use our roads, our water, our electricity, our internet, maybe our medical services, maybe our law enforcement services, and more, stretching our already thin resources. He also opposes a lodging tax, so YOU would be paying for providing services to those visitors.

How would an amphitheater resolve budget deficits for the county?

How would an amphitheater repair roads that will now have more usage?

How would an amphitheater resolve homelessness in the county?

How would an amphitheater resolve health and human services needs in the county?

How would an amphitheater resolve the limited resources our medical and law enforcement teams endure?

An amphitheater would be a wonderful and nice thing to have. It would not be a solution for meeting the county’s budget needs.

Vote for leaders who will actively bring your tax dollars back to work for all of us. Vote on May 19th for John Linder and Neyssa Hays.

Liesl Forve

McMinnville