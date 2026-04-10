April 10, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: April 10, 2026

Out of ammo

We’re about a month into the war with Iran. In that short time, we’ve started to run out of the interceptor missiles we and our allies rely on to defend against missile and drone attacks.

It turns out that these interceptors are difficult and expensive to manufacture. News accounts indicate it took four to eight years to produce the interceptors we burned through in four weeks.

What’s really disturbing is that we’re talking about a fight with a medium-sized country. You’d have to imagine that a war between the United States and either Russia or China would consume ammunition at a vastly greater rate.

If fighting Iran ate up most of our stockpile in a month, fighting Russia or China might exhaust it in a week. This reminds me an awful lot about the COVID pandemic, which we learned as it was spreading out of control that we had none of the emergency supplies we needed stockpiled.

Both then and now, we had recently enacted a large tax break benefiting the wealthiest among us. In both cases, instead of stockpiling what might save our lives come the next emergency, our leaders left us in the lurch.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette



Honest brokers

I support John Linder and Neyssa Hays for Yamhill County commissioner because they offer something our county desperately needs: a return to practical, common-sense leadership that works for ordinary people. They come from real-world backgrounds, not political pipelines.

John Linder is a CPA and financial professional who understands budgets, accountability and how to make systems actually work. He entered this race after reviewing years of county finances, discovering missed opportunities, neglected investments and weak fiscal stewardship. (linderfororegon.com)

Neyssa Hays brings a similar perspective, shaped by work in family businesses, union jobs, education and nonprofit leadership. Her campaign is focused on making county government function the way households and small businesses do — through clear priorities, honest budgeting and long-term planning. (neyssafororegon.com)

What unites them is a shared commitment to making government work again.

They recognize our county has drifted into short-term fixes, deferred maintenance and inconsistent support for essential services. Hays has pointed to chronic deficits and underfunded core services, Linder to lost grant funding and missed opportunities to bring resources back home.

This election is about more than individual races. It’s about flipping the board toward leadership prioritizing results over rhetoric, collaboration over conflict and stewardship over posturing.

Linder and Hays believe in protecting core services like public health, parks and public safety, while also pursuing smarter revenue strategies that don’t burden working families. They understand government should be accountable, transparent and focused on delivering measurable outcomes.

They share a belief county government should work for all of us. That means making decisions based on what actually improves people’s lives — stronger services, better use of taxpayer dollars and a long-term plan for stability and growth.

If we want a county government reflecting the values of ordinary working people — practical, responsible and results-driven — we need John Linder and Neyssa Hays.

Michael McMaster

McMinnville



Fighting back

The current president has bumbled this nation and world into a crisis of epic proportion, all while being obsessed with amassing personal wealth and displaying unhealthy desire for adulation.

Even though things can seem hopeless, we do have the power of the vote.

Now, more than ever, we need to exercise that right. With important elections and a referendum, we have a chance to change the course we have been on.

Vote for Hays and Linder for county commissioners. Vote for retaining public access to Westsider right of way and voter approval for any transfer.

It’s imperative to keep the momentum going and also vote for state and federal candidates who are committed to positive change.

Donald Trump is waging war on the American public as well as Iran.

We must resist. We might fight back to retain democracy with our votes.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan



Restoring balance

I support John Linder and Neyssa Hays for county commissioner because they’re willing to confront an important but often overlooked challenge: steady erosion of our Health and Human Services system.

Over the past decade, Yamhill County has steadily reduced HHS resources, shifting staff and funding toward the Sheriff’s Office.

Public safety deserves strong support, but the current imbalance is unsustainable. Today, roughly 70% of the general fund is directed to the Sheriff’s Office, leaving insufficient resources to meet growing needs in public health, behavioral health and human services.

Positions have been reduced or reassigned, weakening our ability to respond to crises, provide preventative care and support vulnerable residents. This is false economy, not fiscal responsibility. The result is a public health system falling short — not from lack of dedication, but lack of staff and resources.

Commissioners have projected an image of fiscal restraint, at the price of underinvesting in essential services. When government is diminished, then criticized for failing, trust erodes and needs go unmet.

Our communities are already paying for these services. Through federal and state funding streams, we have opportunities to bring our tax dollars back home to invest in public and mental health.

Linder and Hays understand that a healthy community requires balance — that public safety and public health are not competing priorities, and that investment in mental health services, crisis response and prevention reduce long-term pressure on law enforcement, providing better outcomes.

Linder and Hayes are committed to restoring that balance by rebuilding HHS capacity, aggressively pursuing available funding and ensuring taxpayer dollars deliver the services our community needs.

If we want a county that works for everyone, including our most vulnerable neighbors, we need leadership willing to make honest, responsible decisions. Electing Linder and Hays is a critical step toward building a more functional, compassionate and sustainable Yamhill County.

Carson Benner

McMinnville



Where’s the parking?

Siting a major housing complex on the old Methodist church property would be a disaster for McMinnville’s downtown. Not only are there too many units for the area — an area of predominantly single-family homes — but the parking is horrible.

Imagine 72 units and only 59 parking spaces. Any housing complex should have at least one parking space per unit.

And consider that some people have two cars, especially when they live in an area where they have to drive to get to workplaces, grocery stores, drug stores and clothing stores.

If there are children, and there probably would be, where would they play? And where would visitors or service people park?

Parking currently available in the area is used by a lot of people to visit surrounding businesses. When an area is lacking in parking, they go elsewhere.

I have seen places close because of lack of reasonably close parking. I would think all restaurants, businesses and landlords would be up in arms with this project.

You can’t charge big rents if local businesses have no customers. There is already a shortage of downtown parking.

Eliminating any parking would adversely affect nearby businesses. What we need there is a new parking structure that everyone can use!

I like to visit stores downtown, and sometimes restaurants. But if parking is not convenient, count me out!

Alice Vinton

McMinnville



Mayoral kudos

I want to give a shout-out to Mayor Kim Morris. She might just have restored my faith in City Hall.

In May 2025, a pedestrian and her dog were struck and killed crossing the intersection of Southwest Cypress and Old Sheridan Road. Neighbors had complained for years that the intersection was dangerous, but nothing had been done.

Those who witnessed the accident were traumatized. It was just horrific.

I left a voicemail for Mayor Morris asking for help. She returned my call and said she had already driven by the intersection to better understand the problem.

She directed the Planning Department to do a study and find a solution. She kept me updated over several months and always replied to my questions right away.

The solution was simple and effective — paint two very clear crosswalks, install multiple flashing lights on both approaches to the intersection and move the speed calibration sign closer to Highway 99W so it can be seen long before the intersection is reached.

The changes have slowed traffic way down, required drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, and, best of all, apparently created a new level of courtesy. People stop for us to cross the street when walking the dog, even if we’re not at the crosswalk.

We wave and smile back. It feels safe again.

Thank you, Madam Mayor.

Robin Russell

McMinnville



Does his homework

John Linder, candidate for Position 1 on the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners, is someone I’ve known for quite a long time. He listens well, asks important questions, does his homework thoroughly and can see possibilities.

His judgment I respect, and he understands the need to work planfully with others. He will be a very good commissioner.

I’m voting for him and ask you to do the same. If you have questions, I’ll be glad to respond at 503-472-6723.

Charles Walker

McMinnville



The real deal

I’ve worked on a lot of campaigns over the years, but this one is different.

When you truly believe in a candidate — not just politically, but as a person — it changes everything. And that’s how I feel about Jason Fields, candidate for county commissioner position 3.

A lot of people see the signs going up all over Yamhill County right now. What they don’t see are the hours invested behind the scenes — the conversations, the follow-ups, the time spent sitting at kitchen tables meeting folks face-to-face and building real trust.

This isn’t just, “Can we put a sign in your yard?” This is months of relationships.

Jason and I have spent the better part of the last year out in the community — knocking on doors, visiting families and checking in with people just to see how they’re doing. Around Christmas, we were out in rural Yamhill County visiting folks — not asking for anything, just showing up as neighbors.

That matters, because support like this doesn’t happen overnight. And I’ll tell you, I’ve never seen anything like it.

The number of yard signs, especially in the cities, is something special. That doesn’t happen unless people truly believe in the person behind the campaign.

Jason is the real deal. He listens. He shows up. He works hard. And he genuinely cares about this county and the people in it.

I’m proud to be part of this campaign and even more proud to call him a friend.

Yamhill County — if you haven’t met Jason yet, you should. He’s exactly the kind of leader we need.

James Goings

McMinnville



Conned into quagmire

On Feb. 27, the Strait of Hormuz was open for business, with oil tankers headed out in all directions. Free market crude oil sold at $70 per barrel, and the Russians were selling their embargoed crude for $57 per barrel.

The next day, the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed, leaving the tankers awaiting safe passage out. Bibi Netanyahu had masterfully conned Donald Trump into committing America’s armed forces to a war with Iran — something the Israeli leader had been promoting since 1992.

After giving him a little taste of military excitement eight months ago, Bibi sucked The Donald in like a pro —so much so that he may still think it was his idea.

Today, crude is running more than $100 per barrel, and the price is still climbing. Aside from Bibi, who benefits from this con-job?

The biggest winner so far is Trump’s mentor, Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

His stock of crude has doubled in value, and with US sanctions lifted, he is free to operate in any market. He will soon have plenty of money to spend pounding Ukraine into the “Stone Ages,” before turning his attention to Europe and our NATO allies.

For the longer term, the fossil fuel corporations have even more to gain. While the value of their crude oil stock has only jumped about 50%, their volume dwarfs the Russian output.

If the Strait remains closed indefinitely, and tankers are no longer free to come or go, the price of crude will skyrocket. Perfect. Another corporate windfall.

Our Mad King says we are not dependent on outside oil, that we produce all we need. Even if that were true, the price we pay for oil is based on the world market. We don’t get a discount for oil coming from American oilfields.

Bill Johnson

McMinnville



Lord over all

As the King of Kings, I speak with the clarity only I possess. I have been told I have “the best words,” so I declare: Let my people go. We will make everything great again.

“Make America Great Again” is not a slogan, but a commandment. I alone can fix the system, because nobody knows it better.

When critics say, “impossible,” I say “believe me” and proceed to do it anyway, with tremendous success. My subjects adore me. They chant, they cheer, they call me a stable genius.

I promise to build a wall of mercy and make deals so good even my enemies will say “it’s true.” If anyone doubts, remember I always win.

I win so much you’ll get tired of winning. I will drain the swamp and refill it with winners.

Some will say “fake news.” I will say “sad!” and move on. I will pardon, I will tweet, I will govern in the way only I can govern — boldly and loudly, with great, great flair.

So hear me now: Release the people, free the markets, free the media, free the votes, but mostly just free the people.

After all, as I have said, “We will have so much winning.” Let my people go, and together we will win like never before.

Sincerely, a humble servant of the crown.

Long live the dealmaker, the greatest negotiator in history. Believe me truly, always and forever.

Jerry Hubbard

McMinnville



Just say no

America today:

Our president is a capricious bully who rules by issuing endless illegal “orders” that we are expected to obey, even though every “order” leads to more cruelty, injustice, economic chaos, incompetence and destruction. Like all tyrants before him, Trump endlessly glorifies himself, claims he’s “won,” and punishes anyone who objects.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is right:

Trump is evil. His actions speak for themselves. I could list them, but we are all familiar with his contempt for the Constitution and the rights of others. He lacks empathy. He is a liar. He celebrates death and destruction. He ignores the clear language of the Constitution.

He has no core values other than greed and a lust for domination. He is vulgar, vindictive, irrational and profoundly ignorant. He talks a lot but says little that isn’t bombast and lies. He is fickle and untrustworthy. He is divorced from the realities that most of us must deal with.

It is time to call Donald Trump what he is: an unhinged, sheltered psychopath who has claimed unlimited authority to do whatever he feels like doing. Under his chaotic rule, the United States has become a war-mongering pariah that cannot be trusted.

Our last bulwark against this tyranny, the right to free elections, is now under attack. Trump is considering another “emergency order” to suspend the mid-terms or to only let “the right people” vote — that is, Trump- approved voters. No more state control over elections, despite what the Constitution says.

This is our new America, held hostage by a moral idiot who makes unilateral decisions based on his “feelings” —one who never, ever, accepts responsibility, choosing to blame, demonize and punish those who object.

Blindly following Trump’s “orders” rejects the rule of law and the liberty guaranteed to us by our Constitution. It is up to all Americans to resist this tyranny.

Stand up. Say no. Vote, if you can.

Margaret Cross

McMinnville