Saturday 'No Kings' rally will feature themed blocks

A No Kings rally in McMinnville Saturday, March 28, will feature different themes on each block.

On two of the blocks, protesters will wear frog costumes or frog-covered clothing. The theme is “Frogs Together Strong.”

Other blocks carry red, white and blue themes with meanings such as “Pro America” or “Anti Trump.” Some have “peace” or “no war” themes.

The McMinnville rally will run from 1 to 3 p.m. from Second to Fifth streets on Baker Street and from Second to 16th Street on Adams Street. Another No Kings rally will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Newberg.

The Progressive Yamhill Facebook page provides details about the local No Kings rallies, which are part of a nationwide movement.

In a comment on the page, Progressive Yamhill encouraged people to join the event. “We support everyone’s right to peacefully stand up publicly for their values,” the comment says.