Board axes trail, urges residents to move on to other projects

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Comments
tagup
When Starrett & Johnson insist that their trail decision isn’t political, the old saying “Don’t piss on my foot, and tell me it’s raining “, comes to mind.
Ron
Right on Q tag it’s never about the subject for you . It’s about the people involved. I say good riddance to the nuisance plan, but there’s still hope for your petitioners to come through. And I’ll bet those petitioners never even signed the referendum on the gas tax from Queen Tina. It’s democrat so the ODOT tax is perfectly OK.
tagup
The “subject” was the statement made by two Commissioners, that doesn’t pass the smell test.
LieslForve
The County Commissioners gave up their efforts to resolve the LUBA issues with the trail after the 2020 election. There is zero chance of success when you stop pursuing a goal. We all know this and we “emotional” stakeholders will now pursue our options to keep this asset. The alternatives mentioned by Kit are not replacements for a transportation corridor. They should be pursued along with the trail in question.
manyhands
Let’s save the trail! Sign the petitions so that voters can decide the future of our public land, not just two county commissioners. Look for the orange pop up tents. Visit TRAILSPAC.org for a list of locations and times to make your voice heard.
yamhillbilly2
Ron, thanks for a prime example of “the pot calling the kettle black”.