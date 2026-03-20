March 20, 2026 Tweet

Phil Forve: What next for democracy: obituary or reeaffirmation

##Phil Forve

America appears to be at an inflection point in its great experiment with self-governance — a system of, by, and for the people.

Will there be an obituary written at the end of 2026, or will we citizens reaffirm our rights and take our power back?

In my mind, it’s an open question. Here are two scenarios.

The obituary

American democracy, a bold experiment born in 1776, passed away after a struggle marked by polarization, institutional failures and an unrelenting barrage of misinformation and self-inflicted wounds. It was 250 years old at the time of passing.

Born of enlightened ideals and a belief in the capacity of ordinary citizens to govern themselves, American Democracy grew from fragile beginnings into a global symbol of freedom and possibility.

It survived wars, depressions, scandals and social transformations, emerging stronger for having confronted its own failures and contradictions. At its best, it expanded the circle of citizen participation, corrected injustices and inspired democratic movements far beyond its borders.

In its later years, however, American democracy found itself beset by chronic ailments: eroding trust and civic engagement, a flood of money buying elections, rampant misinformation where facts became irrelevant, and structural stresses that went untreated despite repeated warnings and diagnoses.

Partisan fervor spiked. Listening, respect and the willingness to compromise weakened to the point where the patient — once buoyed by a shared sense of purpose as the “shining city on a hill” — began to slip into a state of persistent and toxic dysfunction.

Though some fought tirelessly to the end for its recovery, the will to sustain itself faltered under the weight of greed, division and exhaustion.

American democracy is survived by a diverse and complicated people who now face the task of deciding which parts of its legacy to preserve, renew or discard. Its passing leaves a void filled with uncertainty and the enduring question of whether its original animating spirit — government of, by, and for the people — might someday be revived in a new form.

Services will be held wherever people gather with courage, humility and a willingness to listen to and learn from each other.

The reaffirmation

An alternative to an obituary for American democracy is reflected in the evidence of a growing number of Americans sending a powerful and unmistakable message: The people who were entrusted in 1776 with the stewardship of American democracy want it back.

This sentiment reflects a rising frustration with large corporations exercising excessive market power, billionaires spending without restriction to sway voters, and elected officials becoming increasingly distant from the everyday concerns of the American people.

These awakened citizens believe the promise of our founders of representative government and the pursuit of happiness without interference has been weakened, almost to the point of no return. As a result, awakened Americans are demanding a more competitive landscape in the marketplace, greater accountability and transparency from our elected leaders, and the genuine rebuilding of the land of opportunity our founders envisioned.

For too long, Americans took their democracy for granted. A large number gave up their right to participate via the ballot.

What many are seeing today in the actions of our government and workings of our economy has sent the clear message that sitting on the sidelines in a democracy represents an abdication of a sacred responsibility. This renewed call for democratic participation is rooted in a desire to strengthen the nation’s political foundations.

When people insist their voices be heard, they reaffirm one of the core principles of American governance: Power ultimately rests with the people. Voters have a right to choose their representatives.

It is fundamentally wrong for elected representatives to choose their voters.

Accountability to the voters is a necessary condition for trust, legitimacy and effective American democracy. Elected officials who listen, explain their decisions and engage constructively with their communities help reinforce the integrity and validity of American democracy.

Participation in American democracy demands an ongoing commitment to understanding the facts underlying the issues, as well as the experiences and needs of diverse populations. When representatives show they are grounded in the facts and prepared to value all perspectives, they help bridge the widening disconnect between government and the governed.

As we celebrate 250 years of American democracy this year, let’s recognize our achievements and learn from our failures. Working together, let’s build a more resilient system of participatory governance — one capable of standing the test of many new challenges and threats, both foreign and domestic, over the next 250 years.

That opportunity can be realized if we the people do our job, now and in the future, of actively participating in the great gift of our founders — American democracy.

What story will be written about this year?

If you are a citizen of voting age, the pen is in your hands. This is your time, this is your right and your responsibility.