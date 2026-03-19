By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Fire truck’s hefty price tag growing

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Comments

Bigfootlives

Maybe if they bought a big enough flag the commoners would vote for the levy to buy a new rig.

oldeee

A universal problem to every fire service in the world. There used to 2 manufactures in Hillsboro!!

Angela Flood

The purchase of a new fire truck doesn't require voter approval in Lafayette. The million dollar cap is limited to only a handful of items.

It is unfortunate the city elected does not understand the rules. Especially, when the paragraph is so short...

From the charter:
Section 40. Expenditure of Funds. The City may not disburse, or obligate for expenditure funds in excess of One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) on a capital improvement project unless such disbursement or obligation has been first approved by the voters of the City. 'Capital Improvement' shall mean improvement of a facility used for: water supply, treatment and distribution; sewage and wastewater collection, transmission, treatment and disposal; drainage and flood control; transportation; and, parks and recreation.

They should support the fire department with the equipment they need.
It isn't a complicated decision.

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