Vietnam wall replica to visit McMinnville

The Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be set up in McMinnville May 27-29.

American Legion Post 21 is hosting the visit. Members of the public can view the outdoor display at the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

A short program is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28.

The wall lists the names of Oregon residents who died in the Vietnam War. It also honors the sacrifice of Oregon’s fallen from the Beirut Bombing, and operations in Panama, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Local veterans and patriotic groups will stand guard at the wall both day and night. The Boy Scouts also will be involved in the ceremony and in standing watch during the day.

The Legion Riders motorcycle organization will escort trucks carrying the wall into McMinnville Friday morning, May 27.