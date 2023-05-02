Wayne Willis 1933 - 2026

Wayne Willis passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the age of 93.

He was born March 28, 1933, in Scioto County, Ohio, to Berlin and Eunice Willis. He was the sixth out of eight children. Promptly after graduating from Minford High School in 1952, Wayne joined the United States Marine Corps, which led him to Korea, where he was wounded in action and ultimately received a Purple Heart. On May 4, 1963, in Portsmouth, Ohio, Wayne married Donna, the love of his life. They spent many years together traveling and enjoying time with friends and family. They welcomed their first child, Dwayne, and their daughter, Dawanna, later followed.

Wayne enjoyed gardening, trips to the coast, taking walks, and, most especially, spending time with his grandchildren.

Wayne spent many dedicated years in the steel industry, with a career that began in Ohio and brought the family to Iowa, Indiana, and ultimately, Oregon, in 1980. Wayne retired in 2005 from Cascade Steel in McMinnville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; and six of his siblings. Wayne is survived by his children, Dwayne (wife Cyndy), and Dawanna of McMinnville; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Melainie and Leyton; his sister, Alice Marcum of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.