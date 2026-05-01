Commissioners fire county counsel

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Comments
Bigfootlives
Odd that ’Bubba’ would mention the Newberg superintendent.
Turtle
I wish the N-R had identified which commissioner cast the vote in opposition to the action. I can probably decipher which one it was, but a little straightforward clarity would have been appreciated.