By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Commissioners fire county counsel

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Comments

Bigfootlives

Odd that ’Bubba’ would mention the Newberg superintendent.

Turtle

I wish the N-R had identified which commissioner cast the vote in opposition to the action. I can probably decipher which one it was, but a little straightforward clarity would have been appreciated.

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