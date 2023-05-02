Richard S. Elkins Sr. 1950 - 2026

Richard S. Elkins Sr. was born February 12, 1950, in Corinna, Maine. In 1954, his family moved to Southern California, where he grew up, attended school, and graduated in 1968 from Lennox High School.

He began his career working as a retail clerk at Alpha Beta Market, where he met the love of his life, Jenee. They were married in 1974, and built a life together, raising two sons, Rick Jr. (Sherry) and Jason (Jennifer).

In 1989, Rich and his family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he became a business owner, running his own retail distribution company. He worked hard for many years before retiring in 2016.

In retirement, Rich found his greatest joy in spending time with his five grandchildren: Keegan, Jadielynn, Trey, Toby, and Kason. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who never missed an opportunity to be present for the people he loved.

Surrounded by his family, Rich passed away March 3, 2026, at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. His family will be holding a celebration of life in late Spring.