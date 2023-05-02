Donna Jean Miller 1939-2026

Donna Jean Miller was born September 5, 1939, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Harry Keen Schulty and Frances Eva (Tintle) Schulty. The family, including her older brother, Donnie, moved to Tillamook when she was 10, and then on to McMinnville, Oregon, when she was 14. When they were both 15, she started dating Thomas Carl Miller, whom she would marry on June 5, 1960, and celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary in 2025.

They built their beautiful life in McMinnville, with Tom graduating from Linfield College and working his way up to running CC Meisel Company, and Donna working at Oregon Mutual Insurance Company and as a travel agent while always prioritizing their children, Michele, Lisa, and Steve. Donna was a loving and supportive mom and many children spent lots of time at the Miller home (and pool), some coming to consider her a second mom.

Donna enjoyed many adventures from “fam” trips as a travel agent, family trips to Hawaii, cruises, to trips around the country on the back of Tom’s Harley, including traveling Route 66. There were many trips to Reno with friends, and many special celebration meals at their favorite restaurant, Old County Kitchen, in Portland. Donna loved creating, and over the years excelled at tole painting, sewing, using her Cricut to create special gifts, sewing blankets, totes and holiday gifts for donating to women and children in need. When COVID hit, she made hundreds of masks to help keep friends, family, and people she didn’t know safer. She loved playing cards and games, trips to the beach with a stop at the Casino and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. Her many dear lifelong friends were among her most prized possessions.

Donna is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Michele (John), Lisa (Jim), and Steve; granddaughter, Juliana; and great-grandson, Jaxon. She was preceded in death by infant son, Mikey; granddaughter, Lydia; brother, Donnie; and her mother and father.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers who took such loving care of Donna and became her friends over the last five years. And special thanks to the amazing members of Providence Hospice team who supported Donna’s family to allow her to pass peacefully in her beloved home.

A Celebration of Life Open House with light refreshments will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Providence Hospice or the American Diabetes Association.