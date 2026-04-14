By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Bergstrom sentenced to seven days for theft

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Comments

ALLCAPS

THEY LET HIM OFF EASY CAUSE THEY ARE JUST AS CORRUPT AS HE IS.THERE IS NO TRUE JUSTICE ANYMORE. THE BOOK SAYS IN THE END TIMES WHAT IS GOOD WILL BE MADE TO LOOK BAD AND WHAT IS BAD WILL BE MADE TO LOOK GOOD. WE ARE THERE NOW ALL OF US WILL HAVE TO ANSWER FOR OURSELVES ARE YOU READY.

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