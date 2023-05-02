Janet Skinner Bain 1934 - 2026

Janet Marie Skinner Bain passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026, in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert V. Bain; and brother, Lawrence Skinner. Janet is survived by her children, Laurie Kiff (and Joel), Wallace Bain (and Marié Oniwa), and Douglas Bain (and Stacy); brother, Richard Skinner; sister-in-law, Bev Skinner; grandchildren, Robin Kiff, Erin Sullens (and Tyler), Adam Kiff (and Jaime), Jason Kiff, and Alexander Bain; four great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In 1934, Janet was born in Garibaldi, Oregon, to Clifford and Bernice Skinner. Her father taught at Garibaldi High School, and helped build the "G" on the hill above town. Janet attended elementary school in Tillamook, where some of her earliest memories were watching sailors dangling in the air, gripping ropes to pull the blimps to the ground, during the war. Janet’s family moved to McMinnville, where her father was the high school principal. At McMinnville High School, she excelled in many sports, was two-time state tennis champion, and was inducted into the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame. She was active in many school organizations, was a talented pianist and organist and, in the summer, drove buses of kids to pick strawberries. Her love of the Oregon State Beavers started when she attended Oregon State College, where she was involved in the Delta Gamma sorority, the Alumni Association, and served as president of the OSC Associated Women Students, all while earning a bachelor’s degree in education.

Mutual friends introduced Janet and Bob, and they married in 1956 at the First Baptist Church in McMinnville. As newlyweds, they staffed the Davis Mountain fire lookout for the summer, which began a lifetime of adventure. That fall, they moved to New York for Bob’s medical residency, then Hawaii, where Laurie was born, and Midway Island while Bob served in the U.S. Navy. They settled in Salem, Oregon, where Bob started his medical practice at the Salem Clinic, and they welcomed Wallace and Doug. In Salem, Janet was active in many organizations, including PEO, Assistance League, Salem Tennis & Swim Club, Salem Art Association, all while raising their family. Later, Janet coached the Sprague High School girl’s tennis team, was active in the OSU Alumni Association, and volunteered for many years at the PNB Tennis Tournament in Indian Wells.

Janet and Bob’s adventures took them skiing, camping, and on vacations throughout the U.S. and the world. They visited Hawaii many times, plus dozens of countries, including visits to see son, Wallace, at his posts in Africa with the State Department. Janet loved the sun and desert, and also the family cabin in Manzanita, built by her parents. Janet loved her family and friends, as well as laughing and playing gin rummy. She had a flair for design, was a great cook and gracious entertainer, was always the cool mom, and could make any small moment a celebration.

Please join Janet’s family for a celebration of her life at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, at 13546 N.W. Willis Rd., McMinnville, Oregon.