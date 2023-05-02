Simon Perez Rendon 1943 - 2026

Simon Perez Rendon passed away peacefully April 7, 2026, in his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He died of complications of dementia. He was 83.

Simon was born February 6, 1943, in Saragosa, Texas, to parents Simon Gonzalez Rendon and Angela (Zamora) Rendon. In 1958, Simon moved with his family to Oregon. They were migrant farm laborers, traveling from state to state for work. Simon often said his father found Oregon incredibly beautiful, so the family decided to stay and eventually settled in Yamhill County.

In 1962, Simon married the love of his life, Socorro Gonzales. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on November 27, 2025; Socorro passed away the following day. Simon later passed away on her birthday—a beautiful symbol of their deep love and connection. We take comfort in knowing they are together again. Together, Simon and Socorro raised five children: Richard, Sylvia, Diana, Samuel, and Celia. Simon was determined his children have every opportunity in life, with education as his highest priority. He was immensely proud of them and all they accomplished. A devoted husband and father, he worked tirelessly to support his family and ensure their success.

Simon served as pastor of First Mennonite Church in McMinnville for many years and was involved with the church for nearly 60 years. He led both the English- and Spanish-speaking congregations. During his ministry, he traveled annually to Mexico to serve with Mennonite congregations in Sinaloa and Sonora, building lasting friendships along the way. He looked forward to these trips each year. Simon retired in 2024.

Simon had many hobbies and interests. He liked working on cars and enjoyed driving and taking long road trips. He loved to sing, often recording songs to share with others. He took great pride in spending time with his grandchildren and also enjoyed watching boxing and the Portland Trail Blazers on TV.

Simon was known for his big heart and his lifelong service to those in his community. He often drove people to appointments in McMinnville and beyond, and would interpret when needed. He welcomed others into his home whenever they needed a place to stay. He was known for his love of coffee at any hour and for sharing meals with family and friends. Quick-witted and delightfully silly, he made friends wherever he went. His kindness and generosity were truly extraordinary.

Simon is survived by his children, Richard Rendon, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rendon, Sylvia Rendon, Diana Holland and son-in-law, Robert Holland, Samuel Rendon, and Celia Rendon.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Angela Rendon, Kaya Rendon Clarke, Malakai Holland, and Kamuela Holland; and two great-grandchildren, Theo Frank and Amaiah Ford. He is further survived by his three sisters, Angela Ayala, Maria Rendon, and Aurora Carbajal; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2026, at First Mennonite Church in McMinnville.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.