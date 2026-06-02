By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Historic church approved for demolition

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Comments

leo

That building is Way too big for that block, 20 apartments would be more reasonable,

Bigfootlives

Why do they build ugly apartment buildings? No balconies? The new one next to the hospital looks like a barn, and not in a good way like they tried to do. Ugly, communist buildings, they look like the projects.

Don

Thank you, leaders at Cooperative Ministries, for having a vision that will provide more housing in McMinnville. Wishing you all the best.

Lulu

I have to agree with Big. Why the Brutalist style, so hopelessly ugly?

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