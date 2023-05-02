Mai Schreiber 1943 - 2026

Mai Schreiber passed away peacefully on May 24, 2026, at the age of 83.

Mai was born and raised in Saigon, Vietnam, where she met Philip Schreiber during his work with International Voluntary Services. They married in 1966, and in 1974 settled in Philip’s hometown of McMinnville, Oregon, where he took over the family farm. This was a dramatic lifestyle change for Mai, who was accustomed to the big city sights and sounds of Saigon; but despite the initial culture shock, Mai grew to love farm life and ultimately thrived in her new surroundings. She not only became an avid gardener, but over the years raised everything from chickens and ducks to rabbits and llamas. She also canned the fruit that grew in the family orchard and was always happy to share her bounty with family and friends.

Mai’s generous nature was perhaps best reflected in her support of Vietnamese refugees transitioning to life in America following the end of the war. As an interpreter, she played a vital role helping with medical appointments, securing housing and education opportunities, and acquiring all the necessities needed to settle into the community. Mai and Philip also sponsored many of her family members, most of whom spent their initial months in the U.S. living in the Schreiber home until they were ready to be independent.

Between Mai’s extensive and varied work history and her warm and friendly presence, she made many friends in the community and was beloved by customers, colleagues, and neighbors. No matter where she went in town, she would run into someone she knew and there was always a smile or hug exchanged.

Once retired, she spent nearly every hour of daylight in her garden, tirelessly nurturing her flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees. But she always had time to dote over her husband, who, in turn, lovingly supported all her gardening ventures – even if they seemed a little too ambitious at times.

Mai will be remembered for her cooking, her "green thumb", her generosity, her work ethic, her devotion to her children and grandchildren, and, most especially, for her deep love for her husband. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Mai is survived by her husband of 60 years, Philip Schreiber; children, Patrick Schreiber (Susan), Paul Schreiber, Sandra Schreiber Giudice, and Roger Schreiber; and five grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Moui Boualywath, Nguyen Duc Quan, Nguyen Duc Hien, and Nguyen Duc Liem; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2026, and funeral service at 1p.m. at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. Mai will then be laid to rest in the South Yamhill Cemetery with a private graveside service, followed by a public reception at 2:30 p.m. at McCabe Chapel United Methodist Church.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.