By News-Register staff • 

Relative calls cops alleging video of sex abuse

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Comments

Mona Ellison

Good lord, these creeps are everywhere! Better check his computer and all his devices, too! Not only has Trump given racists and misogynists carte blanche to spew their disgusting hateful rhetoric everywhere, but I think he's also given pedophiles the impression that having sex with underaged girls is acceptable behavior.

And anyone who still thinks Trump wasn't having sex with 13-year-old girls while he was palling around with Epstein is delusional. Ask yourself - how many intelligent, mature, straight, adult men do you know who are really, REALLY into tween and teen beauty pageants?

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