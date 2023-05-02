Charles Eddie Worthington 1944 - 2026

Charles "Chuck" Eddie Worthington passed away April 15, 2026, in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was born July 9, 1944, in Bell, California, to Charles and Betty (Stears) Worthington. Chuck worked as a psychiatric technician in California for 32 years. After retirement, he moved to Oregon, Oregon, and drove school buses for 13 years in Yamhill.

Chuck was married to Trena for 41 years. They enjoyed square dancing together. He was known for his warm smile and friendly manner.

He is survived by his wife, Trena; and three daughters, Elise, Shawn, and Eryn.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2026, at Valley View Memorial Park in Newberg, Oregon. A reception will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the McMinnville Grange. Please RSVP to trenawmt@yahoo.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS association.