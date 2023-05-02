Beverly Ann Olson-Nyquist 1938 - 2026

Beverly Ann Olson-Nyquist, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed peacefully embraced by love on May 14, 2026.

Bev was born June 18, 1938, in Glasgow, Montana. At the age of three, her family moved to Portland, Oregon. She attended Boise Grade School, followed by Jefferson High School, where she was chosen by faculty to represent the school as their “Pretty Prepper." After high school, she worked at a medical clinic, where she met Virgie Anderson, who introduced Bev to her brother, Timothy Olson. Bev and Tim were married on August 1, 1959. Son Todd was born in 1963, and son Daniel in 1965. In 1964, Bev and Tim were an instrumental part of the establishment of Milwaukie Covenant Church, where they worshipped and served and raised their sons for many decades. Bev remained a lifelong member of the congregation.

On May 9, 1998, Tim unexpectedly passed away. In 2001, Bev’s daughter-in-law, Lisa, passed away suddenly. Bev then entered a period of motherly support of her grandchildren and was able to cherish these relationships following a season of tragedy.

Years later, Bev’s friend Kathy introduced her to Kathy’s brother-in-law, Dwight Nyquist. Falling in love a second time, she married Dwight on July 24, 2009. They enjoyed living on their farm in Stanwood, Washington, until 2016, when they moved to Hillside Manor in McMinnville.

Throughout her lifetime, Bev loved spending time with family and friends. Her happy places were walking with friends, Sarah and Marsha, working in the garden, and relaxing in Maui, Hawaii. She was a gracious host and enjoyed lively conversation. Her love languages were quality time and words of affirmation. It was always about others—never herself; when asked how she was, no matter her personal state, she would answer, “I’m fine.”

Bev was preceded in death by mother, Martha Browning; father, Harold Browning; husband, Tim; brother, Ted Browning; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Olson.

Bev is survived by her husband Dwight; sons, Todd Olson (Vicki) and Daniel Olson (Christina); nephew, Justin Browning; stepson, Ted Nyquist (Cami); stepdaughter, Cheryl Gillis (Paul); grandchildren, Philip Olson, Paul Olson (Danielle), Mary Ann Duket (Jeremy), Julia Zozulia (Roman), Luke Olson, Amanda Beaty Pentecost (Josh), Alexandre Beaty (Cheyenne), Ashleigh Beaty, Abigail Beaty, Peter Gillis (Kathy), Kaleb Nyquist (Anita), Kori Nyquist (Ellen), Annika Nyquist-Smith (Josh), and Aidan Nyquist; seven great-grandchildren; many beloved sisters- and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; extended family; and many dear friends.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, at McMinnville Covenant Church. Burial location is next to Tim at Willamette National Cemetery.

A livestream of the service will be available on the You Tube channel and Facebook page of McMinnville Covenant Church of McMinnville, Oregon.

Arrangements are in care of Macy & Son Funeral Home, McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.