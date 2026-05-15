Mac Police Chief: Violence ‘unacceptable’

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Bigfootlives
“What appears is we have a group of young people embracing ideology or lifestyle, whether they are gang affiliated or not,” he said. “Firstly, (gang affiliation) is difficult to calculate. What we do see is folks declaring with one affiliation one day, another a different day and no affiliation another day.”
…
“If you are acting in an assaultive riotous behavior ... I’m going to arrest you whether you’re in a gang or not,” he said.
…
That’s total BS from the police chief! IS THIS GANG RELATED ACTIVITY? YES OR NO? Speak the truth. You arrest 16 Hispanic young MEN, and you don’t know if they are in a gang? TDA, MS13, cartel gangs? You don’t know? My brother in law is a sheriff’s deputy, call him, he’ll fill you in about gangs and drugs in yamhill county.
Embarrassing.