May 19, 2026 Tweet

Primary ballots due by 8 p.m. tonight

Ballots are due for the Oregon primary election by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

Voters can deliver them to one of 16 ballot dropboxes in the county: The city halls in Carlton, Dayton, Dundee, Lafayette, Sheridan, Willamina and Yamhill; Amity’s library parking lot; in McMinnville at the Chemeketa Campus, courthouse parking lot, public library or clerk’s office; and in Newberg at the public safety building, Jaquith Park West or the Portland Community College Center.

Ballots can also still be mailed as long as they are postmarked and collected by the post office by election day.

Residents can register for the Ballot Trax program, a free service that issues an alert to voters when their ballot is accepted or if there is a signature issue.

A new online dashboard provides frequently updated information on submitted ballots, charts and graphs displaying activity and counts of registered voters.

As of Tuesday morning, 24,587 ballots had been accepted, representing about 32% of eligible voters. There were 294 ballots with a signature discrepancy and 60 missing a signature.

For more information visit yamhillcounty.gov/405/Elections or call 503-434-7518.