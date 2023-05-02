Donna Jean Rae-Loomis 1964 - 2026

Donna Jean Rae-Loomis, age 61, was born November 24, 1964, in Salem, Oregon, to Donald and Maxine Rae. After a courageous battle with cancer, Donna passed away peacefully on May 11, 2026, in Salem. Donna grew up in Hopewell, Oregon, and lived there off and on until her death. Education began at Hopewell Elementary, including her graduation from Amity High School in 1983, and graduation in 1988 from Oregon State University in Home Economics Education.

Upon graduation, Donna went to work in the Mckenzie School District in Vida, Oregon, from September 1988 to September 1995. There she taught Family and Consumer Sciences and Health Education for grades 7-12. Donna relocated to the Salem area in September of 1995 and taught Family and Consumer Studies in the Cascade School District in Turner, Oregon, until her retirement in September 2018. Additionally, she was a supervisor of Cadet Teachers in FACS and Health at Oregon State University. Donna returned to the Cascade School District again to teach and then retired officially a second time during the 2024/25 school year.

Donna was an active member of the Hopewell Community Church in Dayton, Oregon, until her death. Her passion was to serve others and to lead the Fellowship team. Her focus was intended to help people attending church feel they were a part of a supportive community and treat them respectfully and with kindness.

Donna had many interests: as a child she was in 4-H, and participated in sports and band. Donna followed her pursuits into adulthood, by teaching foods and assorted other Home Economics courses to middle and high school-aged students. Donna enjoyed being around friends and family and was always enthusiastic about participating and having fun. Donna was an avid Oregon State University Beavers fan! Go BEAVS!

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Maxine Rae; and beloved sister, Sherry Ann Rae. She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael “Mike” Loomis; and a large, extended network of cherished friends and family.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2026, at City View Cemetery, in Salem, Oregon. Donations can be made to the Hopewell Community Church in Dayton, Oregon, or a charity of your choice.