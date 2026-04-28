Mac PD says 16 arrested, including shooter, connected to Joe Dancer Park incident

Both entrances to Joe Dancer Park were barricaded Tuesday afternoon as McMinnville Police investigated a reported shooting inside the park.

[Updated 5/2]

A total of 15 teenage males and one 20-year-old have been arrested so far in connection to the Tuesday incident at Joe Dancer Park, all charged with felony riot and other crimes, McMinnville Police announced Saturday.

Charged with felony third-degree assault and riot were (all of McMinnville): Hipolito Ramirez Monje, 18; Edwin Amaral Rodriguez, 18; Melvin Duran Rodriguez, 18; Julian Pena Gaytan, 18; two 17-year- olds; and Jesus Chavez Maciel, 19, who is also charged with one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Juan Garcia Ramirez, 18, has been charged with riot and fourth-degree assault.

Fabian Flores Aguirre, 18, Isaias Eduardo Soto Elias, 20, four 16-year-old males and one 15-year-old male were charged with one count of riot.

Mac PD said the names of juveniles are being intentionally withheld, including a 16-year-old suspect who allegedly shot someone involved.

According to state law, "a person commits the crime of riot if while participating with five or more other persons the person engages in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creates a grave risk of causing public alarm."

The charge of third-degree assault includes a suspect, "while being aided by another person actually present, intentionally or knowingly causes physical injury to another."

"This continues to be an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be shared when appropriate," Mac PD stated. "If you have information about the incident and you have not yet been in contact with McMinnville Police, we ask that you contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-434-6500 and ask to speak with an officer."

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[Updated 5/1]

McMinnville Police said Thursday evening that a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday at Joe Dancer Park.

The teen was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault, riot and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanor charges of menacing and reckless endangering, according to a media release.

Mac PD said the investigation is ongoing.

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[Updated 4/29 3 p.m.]

At about 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, law enforcement responded to a report of a fight and possible gunshots involving a group of people at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville.

In a media release Tuesday evening, Mac PD stated that one individual was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The McMinnville Police Department, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to the park and contacted individuals on scene who were involved or witnessed the confrontation.

McMinnville School District Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua sent a message to parents that the incident involved students and confirmed the person sent to the hospital was a student.

“Due to privacy laws, we cannot share any additional information about the student, the student’s condition or the incident itself,” Ferrua stated.

A video seen by the News-Register shows around 40 juveniles next to the skate park, many engaged in fights. A noise resembling a gunshot can be heard on the video.

Asked Wednesday if the incident was gang-related, McMinnville Police Chief Cord Wood responded that “this wouldn’t be an appropriate time to comment on what factors might have played a role until the investigation is complete.”

He said more information will be released once the investigation is complete.

“At the moment I don’t have a timeline for when we will complete things, but MPD staff have been actively working on this case since the initial call yesterday,” Wood said.

An active investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released when viable, Mac PD announced in a press release.

The park was closed and both entrances blocked off at the Three Mile Lane and Northeast Marsh Lane.

McMinnville Parks & Recreation posted to its Facebook page about 4 p.m. that all games and practices scheduled for Tuesday evening had been canceled.

MPD is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the case to contact YCOM at 503- 434-6500.

“Community assistance is often critical in advancing investigations, and we appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance,” MPD stated.