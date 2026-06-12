McMinnville, developer reach agreement on Alpine property

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The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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Comments
Bigfootlives
Nothing says winetopia and economic development like low income apartments. Great job.
You take the taxpayers money from one balance sheet to another and charge us $240,000 a year for the privilege, and try to sell it as a great idea.
Please remember, Linfield offered to swap the site for 80 acres inside the UGB for low income housing. Somebody should be fired for this.
Ms Mayor - where is the city audit you promised?
B
First; is the personal guarantee in writing? Second; Have we had a financial person (rather than an auto derailer) look at this?
NativeOregonian
Can I assume that it is incorrect to say that a one person family will PAY between $42K and $53K in rent and that a 4 person family would PAY between $62K and $74K? Those must be the income limits?
NativeOregonian
Can I assume that it is incorrect to say that a one person family will PAY between $42K and $53K in rent and that a 4 person family would PAY between $62K and $74K? Those must be the income limits?
MSM
Paying between $43,000 and $52,000 in annual rent for one person?? That’s around $4,000 per month! Hardly affordable housing. Those must be income eligibility numbers. Big mistake in the article!!!
OldDub
Assuming the range of $43,000 to $74,000 per year is wrong, what are the projected unsubsidized rents going to be? Is there a document that describes the size and location of the planned buildings on the property?
leo
The large amount of $ is probably what the salary of the occupants would be to qualify for low income apartments.
CubFan
Hi News-Register! Could you please clarify the annual rents in the 5th paragraph? Thanks!
Jeb Bladine
Clarification (correction) coming.
Jeb Bladine
See story note for initial clarification.