By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

McMinnville, developer reach agreement on Alpine property

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Comments

Bigfootlives

Nothing says winetopia and economic development like low income apartments. Great job.

You take the taxpayers money from one balance sheet to another and charge us $240,000 a year for the privilege, and try to sell it as a great idea.

Please remember, Linfield offered to swap the site for 80 acres inside the UGB for low income housing. Somebody should be fired for this.

Ms Mayor - where is the city audit you promised?

B

First; is the personal guarantee in writing? Second; Have we had a financial person (rather than an auto derailer) look at this?

NativeOregonian

Can I assume that it is incorrect to say that a one person family will PAY between $42K and $53K in rent and that a 4 person family would PAY between $62K and $74K? Those must be the income limits?

NativeOregonian

Can I assume that it is incorrect to say that a one person family will PAY between $42K and $53K in rent and that a 4 person family would PAY between $62K and $74K? Those must be the income limits?

MSM

Paying between $43,000 and $52,000 in annual rent for one person?? That’s around $4,000 per month! Hardly affordable housing. Those must be income eligibility numbers. Big mistake in the article!!!

OldDub

Assuming the range of $43,000 to $74,000 per year is wrong, what are the projected unsubsidized rents going to be? Is there a document that describes the size and location of the planned buildings on the property?

leo

The large amount of $ is probably what the salary of the occupants would be to qualify for low income apartments.

CubFan

Hi News-Register! Could you please clarify the annual rents in the 5th paragraph? Thanks!

Jeb Bladine

Clarification (correction) coming.

Jeb Bladine

See story note for initial clarification.

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