Grad Night bingo leads to controversy

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Comments
Angela Flood
People talking about regulating what their kids get to do...
They graduated. They are adults.
If you are still trying to regulate their world, they are going to be in for some shocks.
Bigfootlives
Where are the pictures of the ‘Drag Queens’? You defended the idea, mocked Lids Of TikTok, totally misrepresenting what they do, you should at least have the balls to show the pictures.
Jeb Bladine
Nice try to get a rise from us, Bigfoot ... but we don't send photographers to private high school graduation parties. It seems too much to do deep research about Lids of TikTok, so I'll just call it quits after a 15-second query to AI, which respondeed citing AP as source:
"Libs of TikTok is primarily a right-wing social-media account/media brand run by Chaya Raichik. Its central activity is to find, repost and frame online content — often from TikTok, schools, teachers, libraries, hospitals, drag events, LGBTQ people or progressive activists — for a conservative audience, usually with critical or mocking commentary. AP describes the account as frequently featuring anti-trans posts and clips of public-school teachers aimed at generating right-wing outrage."
vball fan
People need to get a life. This was all in good fun. I bet these same people complaining also support the predator(s) in the White House.
rustyhull
vball fan ...Biden is no longer in the White House.