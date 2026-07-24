By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

State housing laws begin to supersede local control

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Comments

B

"The commission was told by staff not to consider criteria B, which states the project must be orderly and timely, and consider the pattern of development in the area." Who on Staff made that decision?

Bigfootlives

B, none of your business, we are the little people, get that through your head. Sounds like we need no kings protests in Salem. And maybe 2nd street.

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