Vicki Allen 1950 - 2026

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Vicki Allen, who passed away July 22, 2026, at the age of 76.

Vicki was born January 12, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to Kenneth and Gertrude Metzger. On September 4, 1971, she married the love of her life, Jack Allen. Together, they shared nearly 55 years of marriage, building a life centered on love, family, and unwavering devotion.

Vicki found joy in the things she loved most: reading a good book, collecting antiques, crocheting blankets for her loves ones, watching softball and, above all, spending time with her family. Whether cheering from the sidelines at her grandchildren's sporting and livestock events or spending time with those she loved most, Vicki's greatest happiness came from being with her family. She was her grandchildren's biggest fan, always offering encouragement, love, and support. Her strength, unconditional love, and steadfast devotion to her family will be remembered and treasured by all who knew her.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Jack Allen; her sister, Cindy Metzger; her children, Kaci Luttrell, Jack Allen (Laura), Angela Russell (Jason), and bonus son, Alvin Luttrell; and her beloved grandchildren, Hope (Jaxon), Nathan, Alexis, Jolie, and Landon. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Metzger.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2026, at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Vicki's honor be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.