July 17, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: July 17, 2026

GOP restraint?

Jonah Goldberg’s “Right and Left Need to Confront Their Own Radicals” has a central false assumption. Namely that there is still a moderate right/Republican faction willing and able to restrain or refute the Trumpists.

If Obama or Biden had re-made ICE into thug squads murdering citizens without accountability, made $2 billion in crypto in their first year, fired most of the inspectors general, abused executive orders to circumvent the Constitution, unilaterally imposed tariffs, pardoned seditionists, let DOGE run amok, started a vanity war — I could use up the entire size allotment listing how Trump attempts to evade law and precedence — they would be apoplectic.

And ironically, the Trump government taking partial ownership of Intel and Nvidia is more socialist than anything the government has done since re-directing industrial production in World War II.

Paul Lemman

Newberg

Whose watch?

So let me see if I have this straight:

From a federal perspective, according to President Trump, the Obama and Biden administrations oversaw clean elections in 2016 and 2024, but the 2020 election, held when Trump was in charge, was crooked.

Brad Thompson

McMinnville