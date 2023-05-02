Frank Wakefield 1962 - 2026

Frank Wakefield was born in the middle of the night on January 26, 1962, in Delta Junction, Alaska.

When Frank was 12 years old, his family moved to Yamhill, Oregon. In 1980, he graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School and went on to attend Linfield College, earning a degree in English in 1985.

Frank had many passions throughout his life. He was an avid comic book collector, a love that began when his mother gave him a Spider-Man comic as a child. That simple gift sparked a lifelong appreciation for collecting and storytelling.

Frank held a variety of jobs over the years, but one changed the course of his life forever: while working at Payless Drug Store, he met the love of his life, Janet. They were married on October 28, 1990, beginning a partnership built on friendship, love, and unwavering support.

Together, Frank and Janet built both a family and a business. In 1994, they purchased the Domino's Pizza franchise in McMinnville.

Frank later joined the United States Postal Service, where he became known for his dedication, reliability, and commitment to serving others. Even while facing extraordinary health challenges (throat cancer), Frank continued to work and refused to allow his illness to define him.

Frank retired from the United States Postal Service in June of 2025, and his retirement celebration was a reflection of the many friendships he had built throughout his life. It was one of the biggest retirement parties many had ever seen — a true testament to how much Frank was loved and how many lives he had touched.

Retirement did not slow Frank down. He loved his family, his friends, and life itself. After retiring, Frank and Janet embraced every opportunity to make memories together.

Frank passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet; his children, Sara Wakefield and Frank Wakefield Jr.; his mother, Mary Young; and his siblings, Clay Wakefield, Frances Myers, and Lisa Wakefield.

Frank is mourned by far more than just his family. His loss is felt throughout the Yamhill County community and by everyone whose life he touched. He will be remembered for his humor, kindness, perseverance, loyalty, and the love he shared so freely.

Frank worked hard, loved deeply, fought courageously, and gave freely. When retirement gave him the opportunity, he embraced life fully — creating memories, traveling, laughing, and spending time with the people he loved. While we mourn his passing, we are grateful that he is at peace.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at the McMinnville Grange. Family, friends, and community members are invited to gather, share memories, celebrate Frank's life, and honor the lasting impact he had on so many.