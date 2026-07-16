Fatal crash on bypass

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 11, a two-vehicle fatal crash took place on Highway 18 at the Newberg/Dundee Bypass.

Oregon State Police preliminary investigation indicated a silver Honda Civic, operated by Jayce Alan Hall, 19, of Salem, was traveling westbound near Newberg when the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, drifted into the eastbound lane, and collided head-on with a white International commercial motor vehicle, operated by Robert Emmanuel Hunter, 43, of Portland.

Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger of the Honda,

Isaiah Jacob Aas, 18, of Salem, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hunter, the operator of the International was reportedly not injured and remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.

State Police was assisted by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Newberg Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.