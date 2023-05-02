John Edward Desmarteau Sr. 1948 - 2026

John Edward Desmarteau Sr. passed away peacefully in the early hours of June 20, 2026, at the age of 78, in the arms of his loving daughter, Emily.



Born March 29, 1948, in Woodinville, Washington, John was the third of eight children. After graduating from Saint Martin's College, he built a lifelong career in insurance.



John never met a stranger. He had a gift for making connections, and many friends became like family. Family meant everything to John. He took great pride in coming from such a large and loving family.



Music was woven through John's life from the beginning. As a member of his high school band, The Chessmen, he had the opportunity to share the stage with national touring acts. He continued sharing the stage with his brother, Ed, and his son, John Jr. He never turned down an opportunity to sing, whether at a concert, around a campfire, or during karaoke. Many knew him simply as "The Silver Fox."



John was also an avid golfer. Nearly every Sunday morning, he could be found on the course with the Jake's Deli crew, playing rain or shine, stopped only by the fog.



Fishing was another lifelong passion he loved sharing with his children and grandchildren. Many memories were made aboard what he affectionately called "The '70s Boat." He was rarely without his lucky bamboo fishing pole, earned as a boy through his paper route. Somehow, it always seemed to get the fish biting.



John is survived by his children, Jake, Joel, Emily, and John Jr.; his grandchildren, Lillian, Rose, Cameron, Kyle, Summit, Vida, Art, and Roc; and his siblings, Dorothy, David, Karen, Maryanne, and Edward. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Kathleen and Barbara.



John's warm smile, bright blue eyes, and unmistakable voice will be deeply missed. Though he is gone, his song will continue on.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Independence, Oregon. A celebration of John's life will follow at the Elks Lodge in Keizer, where family and friends are invited to gather, share stories, sing songs, and celebrate a life well lived.