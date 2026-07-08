July 8, 2026 Tweet

Friend of missing Mac doctor says he's 'safe and sound'

Submitted photo

[Update 7/9 11 p.m.]

A friend of John Nelson, who was reported missing earlier this week in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area, is safe according to a friend who posted an update to Facebook Thursday evening.

Dr. Scott Gibson, a regular contributor to the News-Register's Viewpoints section, posted this to his Facebook page Thursday evening about 10 p.m.:

"It's with unspeakable relief that I can announce that my best friend, John Nelson, is safe and sound, having walked out the Breitenbush Trail from Jefferson Park. This photo was taken Tuesday morning shortly before he headed out 45 minutes ahead of me. I reported him missing when he didn't show up at the Whitewater trailhead by 11:30 that morning, and a small army of search and rescue workers have been looking for him since. They found him a bit hungry but otherwise in good condition on the Breitenbush trail or trailhead, not sure which. He will be home soon. Hallelujah! Thanks to all his concerned family and friends, but most especially my deepest thanks to the search and rescue heroes that devoted the last three days to searching the vast Mt Jefferson wilderness for him. You will always be my greatest champions!"

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[Original story]

Search and rescue crews are searching for longtime McMinnville family physician John Nelson after he was reported overdue from a camping trip in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area near Russell Lake.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a family friend called in the missing 68-year-old on Tuesday shortly after noon. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch, approximately 200 pounds and last seen wearing a light blue jacket, jeans and carrying a light blue day pack.

“We are asking anyone who has been in the area over the past several days to please take a moment to think back and contact us if you saw John or noticed anything that may assist search teams, please contact the Marion County Dispatch Center at 503-588-5032,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. “Our Search and Rescue volunteers and partner agencies are actively searching the area. Please allow our teams to conduct their operations safely and avoid entering the search area at this time.”

Sergeant Jeremy Schwab, public information officer for the Marion sheriff, told the News-Register Wednesday afternoon that several dozen search and rescue personnel are in the area around Russell Lake looking for Nelson, with support from Linn County and a National Guard helicopter crew. Schwab said he could not provide any further details on the circumstances of the missing man’s situation.

Nelson has been a family practitioner in McMinnville for nearly 40 years. He and his siblings all work in healthcare and medicine fields, following in the footsteps of their parents who moved here in 1956 — Dr. Richard Nelson, who worked in internal medicine, and Norma, a registered nurse. James’ office shares a building in town with his brother, Jim, a local dentist.

Richard Nelson died July 1 at the age of 99, according to Macy & Son Funeral Home and Cremation.