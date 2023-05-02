Karen J. Milks 1941 - 2026

Karen Milks, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 30, 2026, at the age of 84. She died unexpectedly of heart complications. She was born December 19, 1941, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Gerald and Myra Warrick. She was the fourth of five children and the only girl. When she was five years old, the family moved to Amity, Oregon. She spent her childhood years in Amity and graduated in 1960 from Amity High School.

Karen met Don Milks soon after high school, and they married on June 3, 1962. They settled in McMinnville and had two sons, Jeff and Gregg. They moved to a small farm on the outskirts of town and gave their boys a wonderful, happy childhood. Karen spent her career in banking, as well as supporting Don’s business, SMS Mobile Homes, in town. She retired in 1998 from First Federal Savings in McMinnville.

Karen is survived by her husband, Don; two sons, Jeff (Missy) and Gregg (Connie); six granddaughters and their spouses; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, at Calvary Mac, 1825 N.W. Second Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

For the full obituary, see www.macyandson.com





